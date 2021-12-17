Chirico: ‘Barone asks for a double only from Juve, but tell us how many offers you have received for Vlahovic. Icardi? No thank you’



Wanted striker. Possibly that signs, and quite a lot. Because those currently in the squad at Juventus don’t do it, or too few goals do. Maximum one per game, when it’s okay. They find it difficult to throw it in even in training, taking the reproaches and screams of Allegri (it happened no later than a few days ago at Continassa, witnesses present).

Need a bomber, but at the moment Juventus lacks the financial availability to support an important investment already in January and, without money, it becomes difficult to go and get the center forward who in this case would be the team’s case.

A name above all? Dusan Vlahovic. Young, strong, physically healthy, exponentially growing. Also very expensive, especially if Juventus likes it and the owner of the card is called Fiorentina. Where business is done keeping an eye on the square, which doesn’t like Juventus. So, if a player costs 50 for other clubs, if Juve asks for it, the value doubles, or at least increases. And after having sold it to them, they may even manage to say that it was stolen from them, as happened for the Church. Just to make you understand the air that pulls in those parts.

Vlahovic refused the renewal proposal proposed to him by the purple club and in Florence the bad thoughts were triggered: there is certainly the hand of Juve and then we must avoid in every way to make him go there. As? Selling it overseas.

Question to the Viola ds Joe Baron: how many concrete offers have Fiorentina received so far for the Serbian center forward? Tell us, possibly without inventing them. In fact, it would appear that, to date, not even one has been delivered, especially of the size requested by Commisso & company, that is, higher than the 50 million proposed by Juventus.

Very likely, therefore, that in January Vlahovic will remain at Viola, postponing the dances on his card to the summer. However, Juventus would need a prolific center forward immediately, so what? the attention is diverted to Paris, where there is always that Mauro Icardi which, invariably, at every market session enters the black and white orbit.

The Psg of Leonardo (the one who, at Milan, struck Juve with the loan of Higuain) asks for 50 million, alternatively an onerous loan with obligation to redeem in June. For a player who travels towards the age of 29, who finds little space at PSG and lately scores little (in the current season, 18 appearances and 3 goals), without forgetting all the “circus” that buzzes around him. Remember why Inter, where the captain was, got rid of him. Eh, but at Juventus it would be different. Because? Perhaps in the Juventus that belonged to Boniperti, Moggi and Marotta, in the current one there are parties at the McKennie house even during the state of health emergency. And the media are immediately on you.

Besides, why if he were to come to Juve would Icardi go back to scoring clusters of goals? In a team that, among other things, creates chances for a net with the lantern and he is not even a player willing to sacrifice himself for the group.

It takes 6 months and if it doesn’t work, it returns it to the sender. Yes, but the sheikh is not a fool and in Paris – friends as they are from Ceferin – they will certainly not do favors or discounts to Agnelli.

Therefore? They expect the returns of Chiesa and Dybala and grit their teeth until June, when something on the market will happen.