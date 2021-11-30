Chirico: ‘Capital gains, Super League, Suarez and mediocre team. Elkann ready to draw a line on Agnelli and his Juve ‘| A league

At Juventus it is not raining in the wet: it hails. Everything and more is happening, on and off the pitch. All we needed was the investigation by the Turin Public Prosecutor’s Office on the company accounts to close an annus horribilis as bad as it could be, from any perspective it is analyzed, sporting or administrative.

I do not know how the story of the fictitious capital gains will end, many are convinced there will be a replica of what already happened in 2008 with Milan and Inter and, therefore, in a stalemate, because there is no standard table with the values ​​of individual players and each club – those who sell, as well as those who buy or exchange (agreements are always made in two) – establishes the prices. The previous investigation ran aground on this very fact.

This time, however, there would also be a false accounting, built with false invoices and covered by incorrect communications to the stock exchange, and this could complicate things. Above all, Juve is involved. Calciopoli taught us how the judicial treatment against Madama is often not equal to that received from other clubs. So, at the Continassa prepare the helmets.

All this coincides with disastrous sporting results, the result not of chance but of wrong choices, from a lack of programming to chain errors on the market. It was thought it was a problem only with the handle, and so we went to take Allegri back, but it was not enough, because the flaw is structural: too much mediocrity passed off as quality. After yet another home defeat (the third, out of 5 total) against Atalanta, the coach also had to admit it: “It is not a team capable of winning the Scudetto”. Only by training her was he also able to ascertain the not excellent level of the squad, on which in the summer he had asked for some intervention, then disregarded and a source of friction with the club.

After having already said goodbye to the Scudetto 6 months in advance, by dint of defeats, the race is equally complicated instead of Champions, with inevitable repercussions on the budget in the event of non-qualification. L‘majority shareholder has already done so with a powerful injection of capital, but he would not digest a season without Uefa income.

Just as he had not already digested the Suarez affair and the consequent investigation by the prosecutor Perugia, with inevitable damage to the image for the club. A year later, it rains on him again another wave of mud, this time with the entire presidency questioned, due to possible inflated capital gains and rigged balance sheets. And despite the “legitimacy of the project” married with “conviction” by the last Juventus board, let’s add the story Superalloy, with all the unpleasant aftermath of the case.

Too many mistakes, too many lightnesses, one after the other. Eventually the property could pull a line and decide to restart. With a new management structure and, consequently, a new president (or president) and a new vice. Because even 9 league titles in a row may not be enough to save the current ones.