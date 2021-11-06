Chirico: ‘Dybala you are not yet like Platini, he dragged and was decisive. But you could do it ‘

Since I was lucky enough to have seen them both play at Juventus, I take the liberty of having my say on the Dybala / Platini issue. A discussion born immediately after Paulo’s exultation with Zenit, that is the pose lying on the lawn invented by Le Roi after a network masterpiece, one of the most beautiful scored in the entire history of football, canceled in a final (won) by Intercontinental Cup. To tell the truth, his was not an exultation, but a form of protest, an original way of expressing one’s disappointment for that injustice suffered (at the time there was no Var), for that disfigurement to the artist of the ball .

Dybala had prepared that iconic “quote” in time and in fact used it as soon as he passed Michel in the number of goals scored for Juventus (106 vs 104). Almost like saying: “Have you seen? Now I’m better than him ”. Calm down, Paolino.

First of all, Platini scored his 104 goals by playing 40 fewer games and in 5 seasons spent at Juventus against the young gaucho’s 7.. In that five-year period he did so many wonders, with Juve and with the French national team, to win three Golden Balls in a row. Stuff so far only successful for people like Ronaldo and Messi. At the same time, with Juventus he won everything there was to win on the square.

Laurels are not lacking even in Paulino’s palmares, but in terms of individual awards, Michel surpasses him badly. Indeed, one is Joya, the other is Le Roi. As Mauro recently said, “he was the one who took over difficult situations”. Basically, you passed him the ball and he took care of it. “It made us better”. Having seen it, I can confirm that it was indeed so. When he arrived at Juve at 27, Michel was already an absolute phenomenon.

Dybala joined Juventus at 22, a kid, with uncommon technical skills and ballistic skills, but shown in a rather discontinuous way. Performances to be framed alternated with other abulic ones. A dull diamond, which often does not sparkle when needed. For example, in the Champions League final in Cardiff. A ghost.

Platini played 5 in international finals, four with Juve and one with France: he scored a quatern of victories, in which he was always decisive. A word that cannot be combined with the name of Dybala. So far he has only been beautiful to look at, a Joya to the eyes.

Now he is 28 years old, he is no longer Pauline but Paul. He is about to sign a top contract with Juve and frequently wears the captain’s armband. He wants to be considered a point of reference for the team, “the time has come for me to be a leader” he declared, and this is what Juventus want and expect from him.

The statistics have sanctioned the overtaking on Platini, on the field the decisive step still remains to be taken to be considered equal, if not even better than the King: to imitate him not only in his poses but also in his performance, in his ability to assume leadership, to decide the games by himself. Of course, it is more difficult, but with the effort that Paulo has been putting into it lately could succeed.