Chirico: ‘Juve displaced by Morata as happened with Ronaldo. There is a lack of strategies and ideas’ | First page

We are not yet finished with the catchphrase of the renewal of Dybala, and here – simultaneously with the New Year’s barrels and the opening of the winter market – burst the Morata case. Stay or go? Alvaro has understood that he is no longer part of Juventus’ plans and that will not be redeemed in June, and then he would like to jump on the Barcelona train, interested in taking it right away. He is so eager to move to Catalonia that he has already found an agreement with Barca, and his wife informed relatives and friends of the return to Spain.

The news took everyone by surprise, including the tenants of the Continassa, who found themselves reliving a situation similar to that of this summer with Ronaldo. Just as then Juventus did not have a replacement ready this time either. Because they did not expect an escape attempt by the player as early as January, and above all because the club’s coffers are languishing and there are no resources to invest in a new striker. Which would serve like bread, but at the moment Juve can only afford to borrow it, and with no obligation to redeem.

But let’s face it: Juventus cannot be reduced like this, constantly at the mercy of the moods of their players, and always without a backup plan in emergency situations. There is a lack of money, often wasted in the last two years, but above all there is no strategy, a work plan. Ideas are lacking. It is as if, suddenly, everything has dried up, as in the castle of the sleeping beauty. Indeed Madama sleeps, but more than a sleep, his seems like a deep coma. An organizational absence that has lasted for months and generates confusion, which inevitably reflects on the team’s performance on the pitch.

What do we do now with Morata? Without an alternative available, it does not start. Allegri and the managers have already communicated this to the person concerned in a one-on-one meeting at the headquarters, but the player on that train to Catalonia would like to get on the same, and also as soon as possible. Forcing him to stay, albeit reluctantly, is the classic buffer solution, not knowing how to replace him.

To reassure the boy about his future, telling him that it is still to be written because the company esteems him, he knows so much about a Pinocchio lie told to keep him good. Among other things, late, considering that the player has now understood everything, otherwise he would not have entered into a negotiation with Barcelona, ​​after having also received guarantees from the coach Xavi. All this (and here is the serious) totally unbeknownst to the company, which was once again displaced. Like in August with Ronaldo.

Then you can also go to the fire extinguisher and say that the Spaniard is not leaving, that no other striker arrives in January because the “designated” one is Scamacca and they will try to block him immediately in view of June (question: with what money ? those of Monopoli?) but meanwhile, you can find the Morata problem at home and until 4 February – the day when the winter market window closes – it will remain open.

