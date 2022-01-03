Chirico: ‘Morata a Ronaldo-bis, Juve with their backs to the wall, once again. Never seen such disorganization! ‘

Juve looking for a striker … first to complete the department, now to replace Alvaro Morata. The Spaniard already has an agreement in principle to move to Barcelona in this market session and the Bianconeri are moving to replace him, before letting him go. The number 9, aware of a redemption that will not arrive at the end of the season, moved in time and contacted by the Blaugrana technician Xavi immediately accepted the proposal for an adventure that could last at least 18 months. The negotiation continues because the parties to be agreed are different, but Juventus are already looking for their replacement, with Icardi as the favorite. The Juventus club, however, already needed a tip before this Morata case and now it finds itself with the attack potentially unmanned and without real alternatives. How to do? We need to fix it as soon as possible, but the first moves are certainly not the best, especially considering when it happened with Ronaldo in the last days of the last transfer market …

Marcello Chirico, editorial director of ilBianconero.com, spoke about Morata and his possible farewell in the January market session.