Chirico: ‘This is Vlahovic’s Juve, just arrived and already decisive. Unlike Dybala ‘

It’s true, as he himself said “it still takes time” to allow him to fully integrate with the new team, but this is already Dusan Vlahovic’s Juve.

Without it would still be that of the zero shots on goal of San Siro against Milanwith the ghosts of the non-game that occasionally resurface, as it happened again last Thursday, in most of the first half and at the beginning of the second half. But now there is more Dusan, the only one capable of making the department alone and inventing the winning goal for the passage to the semi-final of the Italian Cup. The center forward who was missing, a real striker, no frills and all substance. The CR7 clone? This will tell only time, and he with his just 22 completed time in front of him has really a lot. Time that Dusan doesn’t seem willing to waste.

Not even two weeks have passed since his arrival in Turin, he played just 180 minutes with his team, but Vlahovic has already proved what he was bought for: decisive. Even in a complicated evening, like the one with Sassuolo, in which he too struggled to find depth, to shoot at goal, to create spaces and opportunities for himself. Do you also want for a team that, for long stretches of the race, has gone back to sleep, to suffer the opponent instead of attacking him and not to help him.

Then Allegri put him next to him Morataand added with Locatelli dynamism to a lethargic midfield orchestrated by a bear Arthur (question: why does Max persist in putting him on the pitch?) and the game has changed. The team raised the engine revs and opportunities flew, hit the goalposts of Pegolo superstar twice, but to solve it he had to think about it, Dusanliterally inventing action and goals. Then he was also lucky with that carom on Tressoldi, but as they say: luck favors the bold. And he has put in a lot of audacity to be able to score that qualifying goal.

We wrote the keyword and we rewrite it again: decisive. Hoping it gets into someone else’s head too pink black and whiteand take an example from the voracity of the Serbian.

Obviously the reference is first of all to Dybala, author of a positive performance on Thursday. It was he who opened the scoring of the evening, and it was also he who launched Vlahovic himself in the acrobatic escape for the victory.

In the midst of many doodles, dribbles and evolutions, useful to polish the eyes of the fans (who in fact have acclaimed him) but who have created little on a practical level. As soon as the race ended on a siding, Paolino disappeared along with the rest of the team. A few touches here and there, but no decisive play. An old vice of him. Of course, after three minutes he scored and the brilliant throw for DV7 in the 82nd minute always started from his foot: chapeau. But a game lasts 90 minutes (that of the other night 96) and you cannot live on income and lightning. Precisely because we are called Dybala and we are not one of equals. He is 10, and something more is always expected. Let him be the first driver of the team. He has to get into his head. Vlahovic, apparently, has already figured this out.