Chirico: ‘Why does Juve want to give all that money to Dybala? It is frail and discontinuous … ‘| First page

I am not ruling out that Paulo Dybala wants to join Juventus for the next five years (and I believe it well, at those figures and for so many years it would be like taking out a life insurance policy), I find it rather risky than a club with a financial situation, so to speak, not particularly prosperous go and commit, for such a long period of time, with a footballer so frail from a physical point of view and quite discontinuous in his performance. That he is one of the strongest currently in the squad, this cannot be denied.

A large part of the fans in fact dotes on him, considers him an absolute top, the last of which Juventus should be deprived. Yet last year, precisely in this period, President Agnelli, who is certainly the first Juventus fan, had excluded him from the world top 10. I would add: two years earlier he had even given the go-ahead for the sale. But now she would like to keep it for life. Already here, something is not right.

The latest news coming from Continassa on the Dybala affair tell of a new postponement to February for the signing of the new contract. Reason? There would be two. The first: too many commitments for the team in January do not allow for distractions (mah ..). The second: in society they would no longer be so of the idea of ​​renewing the figures promised in the autumn (8 million + 2 bonuses) but would like to re-discuss them downwards.

Even the bureaucratic question on the completion of the procedures by Antun to obtain the qualification to exercise the role of attorney in Italy does not come back to me. Yes, because he is a dealer in Argentina. Quite strange that Juventus only noticed it at the last mile. Among other things, there are several tricks to get around this impasse, starting with relying on a law firm where other prosecutors already work. Certainly Antun also knows it and they know it at Juve, but perhaps it makes more fun to charge the continuous references to the Italian bureaucracy rather than really explaining how things stand.

And that is, that the money to pay Dybala more than the current 7.3 million salary must go and find, and that if you do not get rid of the various Ramseys, Arthur etc. there are no additional resources. This is confirmed by the fact that, in the January session, only possible loans will be taken into consideration for any incoming market. By the way, it appears that the decision definitive on the renewal of the Argentine will be taken collegially during the next meeting of the board of Juve, already scheduled for next 23 February, in conjunction with the half-yearly financial report. Therefore, the agreement with the counterpart will also have been found by Cherubini, Nedved and Arrivabene but before signing it we will have to wait for the green disc from the entire Juventus board.

The last tissue says that the parties have already resented, updated precisely for February and that Dybala is absolutely serene and awaits the call for signature.

In the meantime, from midnight on New Year’s Eve Dybala will be free, if he wishes, to agree with other clubs.. Always there are, ready to give him what Juventus are perhaps no longer willing to invest in him to perhaps divert that money to Vlahovic.