Chiropractor, osteopath and physiotherapist: what is the difference between these specialists?

Chiropractic, osteopathy and physiotherapy are professions that do not oppose each other but, on the contrary, integrate with each other. Specifically, however, there is some difference between one discipline and the other.

Who is the chiropractor

The chiropractor is primarily concerned with the health of the neuro-musculoskeletal system and treats the patient through the vertebral manipulation of the spine, on whose integrity depends the correct functionality of all body districts. You can turn to this specialist, who must be a doctor of chiropractic with a master’s degree in five years, when you suffer from disorders affecting the spine, joints, ligaments, muscles, tendons and bones, but this does not exclude that the chiropractor can provide its contribution also in case of postural misalignments, dental malocclusion and headache and in the presence of traumas connected with sporting activity.

Who is the osteopath

The osteopath works with a global approach on the whole organism and, in particular, it works in depth at the cranio-sacral, structural and visceral level through special manual techniques that aim to restore the physiological balance and activate the natural self-healing mechanisms in the patient. The osteopath does not treat the symptom but tries to identify the remote origin of the pathology based on the indications of Andrew Taylor Still (the father of osteopathy), according to whom, for a tissue to function normally, it must be the entire body structure is healthy and efficient.

Who is the physiotherapist

The physiotherapist is the reference figure when you need a rehabilitation path and to treat motor and sensorineural problems that appear following a trauma or even due to posture alterations and specific pathologies; the physiotherapist can also intervene after the osteopath or chiropractic treatment, to avoid that, despite the healing, there is a risk of regression.

