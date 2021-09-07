Chirstopher Jackman, father of Hugh Jackman, who was he?

Farewell to Hugh Jackman’s father. We know better who his dad Christopher was. How old was? What caused his death?

Serious mourning for Hugh Jackman. The Australian actor says goodbye to his father Christopher John Jackman which also leaves children Ian and Ralph. The news was given by the movie star who on social networks remembered his father, who has dedicated his entire life to his family, to work and to his beliefs. Jackman’s prayers are for him that he may find peace with God.

On social networks Jackman, despite the deep pain, was grateful, feeling a strong feeling of love. In the past few hours, he said, his father died in peace. An extraordinary man for him who dedicated his whole life to love for his children, as well as for his work and his ideals.

Farewell to Christopher Jackman, father of Hugh Jackman: the difficulties with his mother

Bad news arrives for Hugh Jackman, the Wolverine of cinema. Dad Christopher passed away. Despite the deep sadness of these moments, the Australian actor is still grateful that he left in peace.

Christopher and Hugh were bound by an indissoluble relationship. When the actor was only 8, his mother left Australia to move to England, leaving Christopher alone with his sons. A huge responsibility. While daughters Zoe and Sonya moved to the UK after their parents’ divorce. A traumatic period for little Hugh who had always cherished the hope, one day, of seeing his mother go home. A vain hope. For several years he was able to see her only once a year and when he turned 13 he realized that she would never return.