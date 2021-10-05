Chisum, Rete 4 / John Wayne protagonist of a vintage western film

Chisum it’s a 1970s western movie that goes airing today, October 5th, on Network 4 starting give her 16.30. The film is based on a true story and the biography of the protagonist can be found in the book Lincoln County Cattle War by Andrew J. Fenady, who also curates the subject and the script of the film. directed by Andrew V McLaglen and the interpreters are: John Wayne, Forresto Tucker, Ben Johson, Pamela Mc Myler, Christhopher George. Surely this is a vintage film not suitable for the very young but which has a devastating impact especially on people who still regret a certain type of cinema.

Chisum, the plot

The story of Chisum takes place in New Mexico, where John Chisum lives, a landowner and rancher, who tries to oppose with his friend the overwhelming power of a wealthy squire who would like to take over the whole of Lincoln County. Life, despite small and harmless quarrels, flows quietly in the town and a young herdsman, called Billy The kid, tries, precisely in this charming town to rebuild a life and also begins a relationship with Chisum’s niece.

The herdsmen are joined by another newly arrived stranger, Pat Garret. Unfortunately, the situation degenerates due to a series of accusations and reprisals between the opposing gangs, gunshots, duels to the death, are the background to the events, in an attempt to get the better of one another.

The town of New Mexico is then upset by the arrival of the band of outlaws, but thanks to Chisum and the former bandit Billy The Kid, the violence is curbed and finally the calm returns.

