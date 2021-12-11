Chivalry 2 is free this weekend on consoles and PC – Nerd4.life

Tech

Chivalry 2 Sara free this weekend on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC via the Epic Games Store. The free weekend is available right now and will continue until 08:59 Italian time on Monday 13 December.

This is an excellent opportunity to throw yourself headlong into epic 64-player medieval battles, all while the new Merry Chivmas update is available today, introducing the eponymous Christmas event featuring snow-covered maps, snow battles and much more. You can download the free trial version from the Epic Games Store for PC, from the PlayStation Store for PS5 and PS4, and from the Xbox Store for Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One.

Not only that, to celebrate the free weekend and the Christmas event, Chivalry 2 will be on offer on all digital stores with a discounted price of 33% for both the Standard Edition and the Special Edition, which includes some exclusive content, such as weapons, armor and in-game currency. All free trial progress will carry over to the full game if you decide to purchase it.

Chivalry is a first-person action multiplayer game where players clash in epic medieval battles on a large scale. For more details, we recommend reading our Chivalry 2 review.

