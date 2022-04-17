Chivarreto: After a two-year break, this is how the traditional Good Friday activity developed – Prensa Libre

The activity began around 2:00 p.m. with the singing of the Guatemalan national anthem. Although at first there were not many people in the audience, the place began to arrive little by little until almost full capacity was reported.

Dozens of people got into the ring to fight, as part of the traditional activity that is celebrated on Good Friday in the Chivarreto village, San Francisco El Alto, Totonicapán.

The activity ended minutes after 5:00 p.m., after two women also sought to participate by fighting a foreign man.

However, the activity ended without setbacks and without serious injuries, despite the large number of fights that took place.

historic tradition

According to local elders, the tradition began more than a century ago and had as its objective to fulfill a penance; however, this changed since 1900, because it became a fun for the community, where participants come from various places.

Before the fights, a ceremonial act is held, the national anthem is sung and the indigenous authorities of the place and the beauty queens of the village and other surrounding areas are presented.

The former municipal mayor of Chivarreto Gilberto Pérez, reported that before the fights were held in the local soccer field, without any kind of demarcation, only the one made by the spectators themselves, but in 2012 the organizers installed a handmade ring in the center of the village.

The residents assure that the tradition, considered by them as “unique in the world”, arose by their ancestors more than a century ago, although they do not specify an exact date of origin.

Many of the participants make a single fight, but others choose to look for one of the trophies, for which they must fight more times and with opponents of greater weight or height.

The organizers explained that the participation of the residents is at their own risk, since sometimes there are nosebleeds and erosions.