Chivas and Alexis Vega take an unexpected turn in the renewal of their contract

The Mexican attacker met with the red and white leadership and everything indicates that his future will take an unexpected turn.

Chivas de Guadalajara attacker Alexis Vega seems to have changed his mind regarding the extension of his contract that expires at the end of this 2022, because what seemed lost has finally taken a destiny that could be much happier than expected in recent weeks.

Various national media reports They assure that the renewal of the contract now is progressing positively for the Sacred Flock and the Gru, who in previous talks was not very convinced of what he was offeringThe red-and-white leadership commanded by Amaury Vergara and the sports director, Ricardo Peláez.

The chances that the official announcement of the agreement with Vega will be made shortly It is largely due to the facilities that they will grant him to emigrate to European football, where there are a couple of teams interested in his services, especially the PSV Eindhoven of Holland that even already sent some emissaries to observe the performance of the gunner.

How long will Alexis Vega renew with Chivas?

According to reports from the Mediotiempo portal, el Rebaño wants Vega to sign a contract extension for three more years with different clauses which to a great extent have to do with caring for their image and also his performance on the field in the following months to remain in Mexican soccer.

It should be remembered that if Gru does not sign with Chivas before the end of the summer market would have the possibility of listening to offers from other teams, where Monterrey had raised their hands with a very juicy proposal of two million pesos per month only salary.

