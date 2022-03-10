Chivas and América ask fans to join the ‘Classic without colors’ by attending the stadium dressed in white

Through a statement on social networks, the directives announced the ‘Classic without colors’ campaign.

The directives of Guadalajara and America They invited the fans of both squads to attend the stadiums dressed in white, this with the aim of living an atmosphere of peace and “expelling the fear of violence” after what was experienced in the The Corregidora Stadium between the bars Atlas and Queretaro.

In a joint press release, the clubs mentioned that “we have millions of ChivaHermanos and Americanistas, a unique opportunity, according to the greatness and history of our institutions.”

“We want the Akron Stadium and the Aztec stadium be an example of tranquility and respect for all, where coexistence in peace between hobbies is the most important value, as it has been for years”, they added.

America and Chivas will play this weekend National Classics in the male and female categories. The meeting of MX League will be held in Akron Stadiumwhile the women’s category will do the same in the Aztec stadium.

Given this message, the social networks of both squads changed the colors of their shields by using them in black and white. In addition, the images shared by both squads were used in the same tones.

Through a press release issued on their social networks, the directive of Chivas announced that, as of this Saturday, in the National Classic in view of Americathey will not have animation groups in the Akron Stadium until new notice.

“We have decided to go in depth to evolve operating issues. communication and relationship with several of the actors of our sport; from fans to media sponsors and the League in general, ”says the text.

“In actions with immediate effect, Chivas announces that starting this Saturday in the National Classic, and until further notice, we will play WITHOUT ANIMATION GROUPS. Saturday in the Akron Stadium, the areas that are usually designated for these groups will be occupied by children summoned through the Jorge Vergara Foundation and the Teletón Foundation. In addition, we will change our institutional narratives with immediate effect.”

After the outbreak of violence that occurred on the field of Corregidora Stadiumin the duel between Queretaro and Atlasthe Guadalajara board announced that the site previously occupied by the animation group will be used for children from the Jorge Vergara Foundation and the Teletón Foundation.

Similarly, the Rojiblanca institution indicated that they will change their institutional narratives, they also launched the ‘Clásico sin colores’ campaign as a symbol of solidarity and support for victims of violence, they invited fans to attend dressed in white.

“This Wednesday, together with Club América, we will launch our ‘A classic without colors’ campaign, with which we want to send a strong message of peace between the teams that symbolize the greatest historical rivalry in Mexico.

“As part of this campaign, as a symbol of solidarity and support for the victims of the violence of recent days, we invite all the fans who attend the National Classic to do so dressed in white,” the statement added.

In the end, the board of directors of the Sacred Flock assured that they are working to evolve and improve their access system to provide greater security and experience to the fans who attend the Akron Stadium.

“Referring to the agreements made today at the Owners’ Assembly, Club Deportivo Guadalajara wants to ratify its commitment to the fans of providing safe environments, so for a couple of months we have been working on the evolution of our access system for identifying fans, which will be installed and functional before the end of 2022.

“This is just the beginning, Chivas We will not rest until we provide the tranquility and experience that the fans and our football deserve”, he concluded.