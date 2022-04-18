Chivas and concentration hotel did not report fan violence

The violent events that took place on the night of Friday the 15th at the main access to the Chivas concentration hotel in the Mexico City will not be grounds for complaint to the Public ministry; they will not be by the rojiblanco team or by the Royal Pedregal.

Despite the existence of photographs, videos, as well as testimonials of the excesses caused by the complaint of some members of animation groups of Chivas in the capital of the country, the facts will remain there, without legal repercussions.

This was confirmed by various sources. halftime; only the hotel raised the request with the insurance they have for immediate coverage of damage to their facilities.

Violence in Chivas concentration hotel in CDMX | VIDEO

Mainly the destruction were in the front door of the hotel.

This happened during the visit of baristas and followers rojiblancos of the Mexico City to the campus, and that they went to encourage the players, as well as to sing songs in which they asked for more dedication, in a impromptu “serenade”.

One of the players who came out to the entrance of the hotel was the defender Antonio Briseno, baristas and players stood face to face and for a moment, fans included, they circumvented the security and tried to slam the doorwhile the players were arrived by security elements of the club inside the building in a rush.

Then the violent event occurred slaps and broken glass.

Beltrán and Alvarado spoke with Chivas fans

Moments later, when the situation calmed down, players like Fernando Beltran Y Robert Alvarado They talked with members of the two bars present last night at the hotel: the insurgency Y 1908 DF Legion (recognized by the club).

Between Thursday and Friday, via social networks, Atletico fans in the CDMX They called for such serenadewhich led to what was already registered and known by all.

After these acts of violence, Chivas criticized the attitude of his followers and pointed out to the media to cause a hostile climate, with “yellow headlines”; In addition, the institution assured that 1% of its animation groups, up to now, had been accredited.

Chivas match TODAY

Despite the attacks suffered, the Flock will play normally your game scheduled for Day 14 of the Clausura 2022 at the Azteca Stadium. That is why below we leave you the most important details of Cruz Azul vs. Chivas TODAY: