Chivas announced the absence of three players against Pumas

Ricardo Cadena will have to adjust his starting eleven again due to multiple absences, although he recovered Fernando Beltrán and Alexis Vega.

For the third consecutive day, the interim coach of Chivas, RiCardo Cadena, will have to overcome multiple absences to form a stellar team, since the club confirmed that it will not be able to count on three stellar elements to face the Pumas on the Akron Stadium field.

After the announcement of the call of Guadalajara, it was announced that both Sergio Flores, Isaác Brizuela and José Juan Macías will not be eligible to have activity in the rojiblanco team to face the commitment against the auriazul team because the three are recovering from their respective injuries.

It is expected that in the next few days JJ and the ‘Walrus’ can return to work so that they can see activity in next Friday’s duel against Necaxa, where practically both teams will define their future in Clausura 2022, as revealed on the club’s official YouTube channel.

That is why the rojiblanco interim coach, Ricardo Cadena, decided to give a vote of confidence to several youth elements to shore up the Guadalajara squad ahead of Saturday’s match against Pumas where they stand out Gilberto Orozco Chiquete, Pável Pérez, Sebastián Pérez Bouquet, Gilberto García and Paolo Yrizar.

What would the lineup be?

Miguel Jiménez, Carlos Cisneros, Gilberto Sepúlveda, Hiram Mier, Gilberto Orozco, Cristian Calderón; Eduardo Torres, Fernando Beltrán with Jesús Angulo in midfield. Up front will be Alexis Vega and Roberto Alvarado.

Did you like our note? Did you take courage? Raise your voice and express yourself! Now, Flock Passion allows you to interact with our content. Through Viafoura you can tell us what you want through Google, Facebook or your email. A complete, orderly and appropriate experience to your interests. Try it!