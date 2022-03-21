Chivas announces departure of striker Ronaldo Cisneros

Ronaldo Cisneros will leave the discipline of Chivas to join the Atlante United of the MLS

The front Ronaldo Cisneros will be added to the list of Mexicans who will have activity in the MLS, after Chivas made official this Monday his transfer to the team Atlanta United.

With a message through their social networks, Chivas announced the departure of one of its footballers, in order to find more minutes, given the few opportunities in the scheme proposed by Marcelo Michel Leaño

“We wish you all the best in this new challenge abroad. Come on, @RonaldoCM97! Success Roni”, he placed Chivas in your account Twitter.

Ronaldo Cisneros He will go on loan until July 7 with the option to extend his loan until the end of the 2022 season, in addition to the fact that Guadalajara added a purchase option to the loan.

It is the third time that the 25-year-old attacker is loaned by the rojiblanco club, since since 2018 he has not found regularity with the first team or with the different strategists who have passed through the institution. On a couple of occasions he was loaned to the Expansion League with the Zacatepec team and Mineros de Zacatecas.

Ronaldo Cisneros leaves Chivas to join MLS’s Atlanta United. EFE

On his way with Chivas, Ronaldo Cisneros he played 43 games, where he scored a total of six goals and generated three assists, likewise in the last two tournaments he was active in the Tapatío team in the Expansion League, a team where he played 29 games and recorded seven goals and two assists.

Ronaldo Cisneros he will join Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández, Carlos Vela, Efraín Álvarez, Julián Araujo, Josecarlos Van Rankin, Alan Pulido and Carlos Salcedo as one more Mexican in the North American league.

The now striker Atlanta Unitedwill look for a place in Gonzalo Pineda’s team along with Josef Martínez, Machop Chol, Dom Dwyer, Jackson Conway and Luiz Araújo.