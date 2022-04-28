Chivas: Are you going back to Mexico? Matías Almeyda has already signed with his new team, according to the media

The former soccer player and former coach of Chivas, Matias Almeyda already signed with a new team: the Argentine will take the reins of the Athens team, AEKafter the two sides reached a final agreement on Thursday, according to Greek media.

The 48-year-old technical director, who led the San José Earthquakes in the US championship (MLS) until mid-April, will soon arrive in Athens to formally close his contract. for two years, and with the possibility of extension for one more with AEK, a team currently in fifth place in the Super League standings, led by Olympiacos.

The earnings of the Argentine coach and the six members of his technical team will reach 1.2 million euros per year.

Almeyda traveled to Athens a few weeks ago to negotiate with the owner of AEK, Dimitris Melissanidis, and after that meeting the Athenian team, one of the largest and most historic in the country, made his final decision.

Since it was founded by ethnic Greek migrants who came from Istanbul to Athens in 1924, AEK he has won the Greek Cup 15 times, and the Hellenic Championship (Super League) 12 times, the most recent in 2018.

For his part, Almeyda has worked as a coach at River Plate, Banfield and Chivaswhile since 2018 he has played in MLS with the San Jose Earthquakes.

He was the best coach of the 2017 Liga MX Clausura championship, when he was champion of the Mexican soccer tournament with Chivas, and also as the best coach of Concacaf in 2018, when he won the Champions League title with the same team.

OF