Chivas arrives in vans in Toluca due to bus breakdown

Flock players gave details of the situation on the highway

The Chivas they had an inconvenience on their journey overland to Tolucaby virtue of the bus in which they were traveling suffered a malfunction and for this reason the squad was left stranded at kilometer 33 of the Mexico-Toluca highway, forcing the players to they will arrive in vans to his destiny.

Through their social networks, Chivas informed about what happened and published a video in which the striker Alexis Vega narrates a little of what happened to them in the transfer.

“Chivahermanos, what a trip, here we are standing. They have already come, photos [haciendo un giro donde se ve gente]the National Guard that is helping us here in the middle of the highway, we send them a greeting and tomorrow with everything,” he said.

Guadalajara will face the Red Devils this Saturday in the match of the thirteenth day of the Closing Tournament 2022 in the Nemesio Díez state, where they will seek a victory that will allow them to climb the general table.

The Chivas are in fourteenth place with 13 units and will be measured at a Toluca that he will fight for a victory that allows him to at least maintain seventh place in the table.

Toluca will come to this match after the two-way tie they had against Rayados in the pending match of the fourth day, so they will try to return to victory in the present national football fair.

Objective: Get to Toluca Obstacle: A few slight inconveniences 😅 pic.twitter.com/7uK3QaU2QQ – CHIVAS (@Chivas) April 8, 2022

ESPN was aware that the Chivas they rented trucks in the municipality of Maravatío to conclude your trip.

in your account Twitterthe club shared images of players taking pictures with fans who approached and then when they were on board the trucks who transported them to Toluca.

If you think you saw @Alexis_Vega9‘Louse’ Alvarado and @AZaldivar_ next to the team bus at km. 33 of the Mexico-Toluca highway, well they were 😅 The ChivaHermanos approached for the 📸 pic.twitter.com/jBUpHrYxaV – CHIVAS (@Chivas) April 8, 2022

Cost, but what Friday 🥴 Ask your questions WHATEVER THE SUBJECT IS so I don’t get bored on the rest of the road to Toluca, I promise to answer you with all the info I have 🤚🏻 pic.twitter.com/EGiVIz1ra0 – CHIVAS (@Chivas) April 9, 2022