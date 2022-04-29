Chivas begins to get rid of Marcelo Michel Leaño’s ‘trustworthy men’

The Guadalajara board decided to break their employment relationship with two elements that were part of the ‘Chess player’ work staff.

Chivas continues detailing the direction in which the institution will direct its sports project during the short and medium term, where the board decided to start putting final point to some elements that were trusted by Marcelo Michel Leaño.

Since the departure of the coaching staff commanded by the ‘Chess player‘ After the painful defeat against Rayados, the board asked the coach and his assistants to take a few days off to later define the future of each one within the institution.

The TV Azteca reporter, Alejandro Ramírez, revealed on his Twitter account that two elements that collaborated directly with Marcelo Michel Leaño were liquidated by the institution, thus culminating his period in the rojiblanco club; however, there were other cases such as that of Paulo César Chávez, who was reassigned as an assistant in the Expansion League’s Tapatío.

“Alfredo Jauregui and Héctor Quintero Morones, were liquidated in Chivas. The first was an assistant or member of Marcelo’s work team and the second, the Atletico goalkeeper coach,” he wrote on his social networks.

What will happen to Marcelo Michel Leaño?

So far the directive has not disclosed its position regarding the future of the former Guadalajara helmsmanalthough there are versions that indicate that he would return to the club to occupy a position in the directive to reinforce the formation of new elements from basic forces.

