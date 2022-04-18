Chivas blames the media for ‘creating a hostile climate’; networks tunden them

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 04.15.2022 23:53:13





The Chivas They already found the culprits of the demonstration and the violence that was generated tonight in their concentration hotel in Mexico City: the media.

After the new outbreak of violence that occurred between animation groups and MX Leaguethe club Guadalajara told three media outlets create a hostile environmentalthough in social networks the fans overwhelmed them.

“We strongly condemn the attacks tonight, both of the pseudo-hobbyists who were main actors, such as media that from early on helped create a hostile environment with their tabloid and provocative headlines,” Chivas posted on social media.

We strongly condemn the attacks tonight, both from the pseudo-fans who were the main actors, and from the media that from early on helped create a hostile environment with their sensationalist and provocative headlines. pic.twitter.com/H97mNKXnpK – CHIVAS (@Chivas) April 16, 2022

In the latter, fans asked them to take responsibility for the poor results and the lousy sports moment the club lives.

Las Chivas had a busy day, because in Guadalajara They decided to go out through the school facilities I will educate to prevent a demonstration of a group of followers.

Already in the Mexico Citythere were members of their animation groups in the concentration hotel where they demonstrated and everything got out of control there.

At Chivas there is always an openness to dialogue and a willingness to listen to our fans, even in critical sports moments like the current one. Always based on respect and education. pic.twitter.com/NkeXbQYEKE – CHIVAS (@Chivas) April 16, 2022

And it is that elements like Antonio Briseno they approached with the fans and some slammed the door; they damaged the entrance door to the hotel and things got hot for a few moments.

Finally everything calmed down Chivas condemned the actsand took the opportunity to blame the press.

​