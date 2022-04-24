Chivas danced to the Pumas and guaranteed repechage

Thanks to champagne soccer with Ricardo Cadena Chivas revived in Clausura 2022 and added their third win in a row by beating the Pumas 3-1 of the UNAM, to say “present” and be confirmed in the Final Phase.

Great news for Mexican soccer, the Guadalajara seems to go with everything for the titlebecause he qualified and did so by playing well against a University team that the Guadalajarans erased from the field.

With an Alexis Vega being the engine of the rojiblanco cast, Chivas reached 23 points and momentarily placed in seventh place; now it will be a matter of close the tournament visiting Necaxa to aspire to one best position on the last day of the Closing 2022.

The Cougars they arrived incomplete, they added their second loss in a row and there will be little time to get Andrés Lillini back to his players, because the Wednesday they play the Concacaf Champions League Final First Leg against the Seattle Sounders.

With Cadena Chivas he found order and goals and they did so on a night where they went up on the scoreboard very early.

ran the minute 11 Y Vega made it 1-0 for Guadalajara. It was a good play in which Jesús Angulo and Roberto Alvarado participatedthe latter left the ball to alexiswhat between 4 UNAM players defined to open the scoring at Akron Stadium.

Cougarshit by the casualties of Juan Dinenno and Leonel López, tried at 21′ with a shot from volley by Arturo Ortiz that went past.

Alexis went for the double and at 27′ he made a Powerful shot taken by Alfredo Talavera to continue with the advantage of Chivas by the minimum.

Before the break, Sebastián Saucedo made a good hit from the ball that seemed like a tieand went Miguel Jimenez who reached for avoid the goal of Cougars.

And it came out to Chivas since a minute later, Alvarado made it 2-0 in a play in which Angulo left it to alexiswho drove the ball and he wore it to the “Louse” within the area to define.

Already in the second half, Saucedo tried to bring the UNAM closer and again the ‘Wow’ for save chivas at 46′.

It was until the 58′ when Pumas managed to score. Jose Rogerio de Oliveira with a powerful shot was in charge of give life to those of UNAM in a big move in which Favio Alvarez he gave in taquito.

The entry was not finished being celebrated when Angulo made it 3-1 at 60′. ‘Canelo’ recovered the ball at the exit of the university students, made space for himself and released the blow from instep to beat Talavera.

in the end partVega had faith with a shot at 86′ that flirted with the right post of the goal of Talavera.

The minutes went on and Chivas dominated and without any extra effort took a gold victory.

