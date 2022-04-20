Chivas de Guadalajara would put its entire squad up for sale as a result of the bad season

The Guadalajara club has several pieces within its squad that have caught the attention of Cruz Azul in the past.

Chivas from Guadalajara he was the last executioner Blue Cross in the local tournament. The rojiblancos won by the minimum last weekend in the framework of matchday 14 of the Clausura 2022 days after having dismissed their coach, Michel Leanowho only lasted one year in office.

However, from the noble zone of the Guadalajara people, led by Ricardo Pelaezformer director of Cruz Azulthey are not happy with the season and the performance of various elements, hence they have put all the elements of the campus in the transfer market. This according to information from the newspaper El Universal Deportes, who affirm that offers will be heard for any soccer player.

“The Chivas board has already let them know that, if they are not able to enter the playoffs, it is highly likely that they will all be labeled “transferable” at the end of the tournament, because it would be the last straw if they couldn’t finish among the first 12 places.”you can read part of the information.

From Vamos Azul we ask ourselves which players of the Flock could be important for the team John Reynoso. And it is that names like Alexis Vega they have always been in the orbit of cement workers; in fact, and after not having signed his renewal with the people of Guadalajara, there was talk of an interest by La Maquina in taking over his services.

Perhaps a defender?

Another one that would not go down well in the scheme of the Peruvian coach is Raul Gudinowho could take the witness of Jesus Crown in the arc after Sebastian Jurado He has been insecure in recent games. Or also Gilberto Sepulvedaa Mexican central defender with great projection and who would cover the safe loss of Pablo Aguilar, a defender who will head to Paraguay at the end of this semester.

