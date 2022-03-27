Chivas drew one goal against León in the United States

Chivas is ready to play its last friendly match of the mini tour of the United States against León at the PayPal Park field in San José, so the coach of Guadalajara, Marcelo Michel Leaño trIt will try to cause a substantial change in the performance of the red and white squad in California.

Now, for the duel against La Fiera, he will send a mixed team to the field, where some recurring Guadalajara starters will be active, such as Miguel Jiménez, Isaac Brizuela, Fernando Beltrán or Sebastián Pérez Bouquet; however, several changes are expected, mainly in the second half.

The rojiblanco helmsman is obliged to make the most of this break due to the FIFA Date in order to ccorrect multiple mistakes that Guadalajara has had in the Clausura 2022same that have cost him several points in the tournament and that have been moving him away from the zone of privilege in Mexican soccer.

MINUTE BY MINUTE

Welcome to MINUTE BY MINUTE of the friendly duel between Chivas and León that will be played at PayPal in San José, California.

0′ – THE MATCH STARTS

2′ – Fernando Beltrán shot inside the area, but Alfonso Blanco saved the shot

5′ – Foul on Carlos Cisneros by Colombatto, who received the warning

6′ – Shot by Jesús Angulo that crashes into the emerald defense

8′ – Another shot from ‘Canelo’ after a filtered pass from ‘Nene’. The archer removed the danger

10′ – Absolute dominance of Chivas. Leon can not overcome the midfield

11′ – Carlos Cisneros’ mid-distance shot that goes wide

13′ – Fernando Beltrán sent a filtered pass to Angulo who controlled the ball poorly and allowed the central defender to arrive

15′- First shot by León through Colombatto, which is contained by Miguel Jiménez

17 – CHIVAS WAS SAVED! Wacho prevails in a heads up against the youthful Armando León

23′ – Chivas was saved again. In a free kick, Mosquera refocused with a header inside the red and white area, but the defense manages to clear

33′. THE WOW AGAIN! Óscar Villa tried a first-intention shot, but the red-and-white goalkeeper jumped in and deflected the ball

39′- Warning for Hiram Mier after an error by Sergio Flores

45′ CONCLUDES THE FIRST TIME

46 – THE SECOND HALF STARTS

46′ – Cisneros reached the bottom line and sent a delayed diagonal that was finished off by Beltrán, but over the emerald goal

47′- Isaác Brizuela reached the bottom line from the right and sent a cross looking for Zaldívar, but Barreiro reached the ball before and accidentally hit his goalkeeper Poncho Blanco

51′- Chivas recovered the ball at León’s exit and Zaldívar took a shot from medium distance, but without force or placement

53′ – CHIVAS GOAL – Gilberto Orozco opened the scoring with a corner kick with a header

58′ CHANGES IN CHIVAS: Gilberto Orozco and Hiram Mier left. Enter Antonio Briseño and Gilberto Sepúlveda

60′ – Ángel Zaldívar pardoned after receiving a service down the left wing, headed in but directly towards the goalkeeper’s location.

62′- CHIVAS CHANGES – Miguel Jiménez, Isaac Brizuela, Ángel Zaldívar, Chicote, Angulo, Cisneros and Flores left. Entered: José Rangel, Lalo Torres, Jesús Sánchez, José Juan Macías, César Huerta, Irving Márquez, Miguel Ponce

79′- SHORTCUT! Poncho Blanco stopped a free throw shot by JJ Macías

83′- Colombatto is knocked down inside the red and white area and the penalty is awarded after a dubious foul by César Huerta

84′- Elías Hernández tied the match from eleven paces

90+2′: THE MATCH ENDS

