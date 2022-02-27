Chivas explodes against arbitration after defeat against Puebla

Midtime Editorial

They threw everything at them! After letting go of one 2-0 lead over Pueblathe Chivas from Guadalajara They blew up the arbitration of Fernando Hernández after one more than questionable decision that not only cost him second goal against the locals, but also the expulsion of its main figure: Alexis Vega.

Do we also have to draw a card?

an alleged lack that was not marked on Cristian “Chicote” Calderon ended in a 2-2 draw by Jordi Cortizo for the sweet potato group. Action that the entire local squad claimed euphorically. This caused that Raul Gudino outside admonished and Alexis Vega expelled.

“Yes, we lost. Sports will be analyzed. Now, on strictly refereeing issues… Do we also have to take out a card so that they whistle us fairly?“was the message he shared Chivas on his Twitter account. What Jose Juan Macias answered: “Literal”.

The Club Guadalajara I also attach a couple of images where in the first Philip Ramos Rizo highlighted that for second week in a row arbitration affects Chivas. Against León by not sanctioning a penalty on Zaldívar, which Arturo Brizio recognized in his video and during Puebla’s second goal there is “a clear foul that was not sanctioned”.

In the second picture, Marco Antonio Rodriguez stated that the referee, Fernando Hernandez, decided not to score a penalty about (Hiram) Mier and should be “pointed out Violation for holding your opponent“https://news.google.com/__i/rss/rd/articles/.”Chivas must be angry,” Chiquimarco said. It can be speculated that the letter he mentions Chivas is a “clear” reference to America.

Yes, we lost. Sports will be analyzed. Now, in strictly refereeing issues… DO WE ALSO HAVE TO DRAW A CARD SO THAT THEY ARE FAIRLY ASKED? pic.twitter.com/Y8l3WwysSg – CHIVAS (@Chivas) February 27, 2022

