Chivas fans make another terrible mistake

In the first game of the series against the Rojinegros, the fans made the same mistake as a few weeks ago against Monterrey.

Near the end of Ida’s engagement for the Quarterfinals against Atlas at the Akron Stadium, the followers of Club Guadalajara they retaliated for their discomfort at the 2-1 defeat in the worst possible way and that is They returned to the homophobic cry that has given Mexican soccer so many problems in recent years.

As the Sacred Flock tried to level the score playing at home, the desperation of the rojiblanca bias was present on a couple of occasions singing the famous ‘ehhhhh pu… ‘ which had to be interrupted by the local sound about the last minutes of the game.

One of the main reasons why they were losing patience was due to the time that the Rojinegros were doing at all times where they tried to gain a few seconds so that time would escape. Therefore, in the last play of the duel, which was a clearance by goalkeeper Camilo Vargas, it was heard again, however, the local sound put in a cry of support to dissolve the situation that apparently the whistler Jorge Pérez never noticed or at least he did not intend to stop the match as dictated by the regulations.

11 people arrested at Akron Stadium

On the other handthe police of the municipality of Zapopan announced that there were 11 detainees in the Clásico Tapatío for different reasons such as disturbing the order inside the building and one of them for trying to resell four tickets for the commitment. They also indicated that there were some outbreaks of anger that were controlled without major problems.

Poll Will Chivas trace the series against Atlas? Will Chivas trace the series against Atlas? No, we are already eliminated 335 PEOPLE ALREADY VOTED

Chivas vs. Atlas: When and at what time will the second leg of the quarterfinals be?

The second episode of the series between Chivas and Atlas will be played next Sunday on the field of the Jalisco Stadium sharp at 6:00 p.m. Central Mexico time, where the Foxes would have the ticket to the next round with any win, draw or even falling by a goal difference.

Did you like our note? Did you take courage? Raise your voice and express yourself! Now, Flock Passion allows you to interact with our content. Through Viafoura you can tell us what you want through Google, Facebook or your email. A complete, orderly and appropriate experience to your interests. Try it!