Chivas: fans manifest themselves in Verde Valle and players flee

The Chivas fans planned to demonstrate this Friday when the team leaves for the Mexico Citybut they did not count on the cunning of the clubwell the truck left the Verde Valle facilities through another exit.

Intending to avoid the supporters, the bus from Guadalajara left for the airport through the school facilities I will educateproperty of the Vergara familywhile the supporters awaited the unit outside Verde Valleboth places communicate inside the facilities.

The demonstration was planned for a few days, was made known on social networks and in the club what they didn’t want was to have a bad time and that is why they moved the logistics.

This pissed off the fans who met outside the club, well they tried to make the players see their disagreement.

Chivas play this saturday Blue Cross in it Aztec stadium and will do it with Ricardo Cadena as interim coach when taking the reins of the painting that he left Marcelo Michel Leano for poor results.

firewood was dismissed on Thursday morning, after a day before Chivas fell to Rayados 3-1 in mourning pending Matchday 12and where the fans made it known his anger with shouts of “Get out Leaño” and also the homophobic that caused the actions to stop for a few moments.

