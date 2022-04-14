Chivas fans shouted ‘Eh p * to’ IN THROW-IN and stop the game

They may be disappointed, tired, fed up or even thinking about changing teams, but nothing justifies that the Chivas fans continue to use the homophobic cry in Liga MX. And to top it off, they no longer only do it in goal clearances, now they did it even in the hand kicks in the added time of the loss at home against Rayados del Monterrey.

Yes, the cry that the Mexican Soccer Federation has tried to eradicate with advertising spots, awareness campaigns and with the implementation of the Fan ID, all this seems insufficient before the rojiblanco collective that this Wednesday vented their frustration with the phrase “Hey f*ck!” repeatedly.

It mattered little to the Chivahermanos that the game was stopped twice in less than five minutes by order of the referee Diego Montaño, attached to the protocols to end this sad and deeply rooted practice.

First it was in a clearance by Esteban Andrada, drowning out the local sound that he was trying to hide the annoyance of the people, that minutes before he undid his lungs with “Out Leaño”. After a minute, the whistler reactivated the actions, but far from calming down, the fans were more enraged and now even in the throw-ins he used the homophobic shout.

A new arrest of the duel caused whistle and talk of the mother of a challenging fanatic, who cared little about the regulations and protocols. To get rid of the problem, Montaño resumed and although the shout was louder, he decided to finish the game.

Chivas could suffer a veto for the shout

Because of this attitude, Chivas could face a veto sanction as happened to Cruz Azul last semester, in addition to an economic fine, but all this matters little to the rojiblanco fan, who this Wednesday witnessed the fifth loss of the tournamentfor five draws and only three wins.

Guadalajara is out of the Repechage zone in 14th place in the table and on Saturday they will visit Cruz Azul, waiting to see if there is any decision regarding Marcelo Michel Leaño, whose continuity was assured until the end of the tournament, but given what happened tonight and the disagreement of the people, they could change to seem

