Chivas. Goalkeeper Miguel Jiménez gives away a goal with the cry ‘Out Leaño’

John Manuel Figueroa

Akron Stadium, Guadalajara / 04.13.2022 21:54:46





If the Guadalajara fans’ patience was at the limitthe goalkeeper Miguel Jiménez was in charge of unhinging them by eating Rayados’ third goal and, in case something was missing, a sector of the rojiblancos fans turned to the box to shout in unison to fire Marcelo Michel Leañoa coach who has them out even of the Repechage zone.

Arturo Alfonso González scored the third at minute 69in a shot-far center that Vincent Janssen did not reach, but it seems that he feinted the Wacho Jiménez, whose gloves were made “of water” because he did not know how to contain the ball and it went into the nets before the boos of the people.

Seeing his Chivas squander the initial advantage with Ángel Zaldívar’s penalty, Atletico fans turned to the box where Leaño was watching the gameremembering that he was sent off against Toluca at the weekend and therefore was not on the field.

“Leaño out, Leaño out!”was the slogan of an important sector of the fans, who repeatedly in the building, on social networks and through other means have made known their dissatisfaction with the permanence of Marcelo Michel, who has won just three of 13 matches this tournament.

Jesús Gallardo, Sebastián Vegas and González turned around the pending duel of Day 12, which confirms the Gang in the direct Liguilla zone by being in fourth place with Victor Manuel Vucetich on the bench, the same coach that Chivas fired to put Leaño and the results never came.