Chivas got scared! The reinforcement that they despised at the last moment for Clausura 2022

El Rebaño would have liked a winger on the right wing, an area where they have had difficulties.

The Club Guadalajara has decided to bet on continuity and youth academyto in recent years with the intention of not wasting money like he did in 2019 when they spent around 40 million dollars on players who did not perform as expected, because only Jesus Angle He is still in the squad and has not established himself as an undisputed starter.

For this reason, the Sacred Flock has taken the issue of hiring more calmly and although a few weeks ago, before the transfer market will close on February 1 The version circulated that they were willing to “throw the house out the window” in order to sign the young side, Kevin Álvarez, the reality is that they put aside the denials when they knew what they had to pay.

According to information from the newspaper El Universal, Chivas and Pachuca were on the right track in search of Álvarez changing the scene, but when the Guadalajara leadership learned that it had to pay four million dollars for the soccer player’s services, they preferred to end the talks and step aside, since the Tuzos were not willing to accept players in exchange.

With this, the people of Guadalajara added only to Roberto Alvarado as their only reinforcement and they have the opportunity to use the youngsters of CD Tapatío, Paolo Yrizar and Alexis Gutiérrez with the first team, in addition to the fact that both the sports director, Ricardo Pelaez As the owner Amaury Vergara clarified that currently not all Mexican players are for chivas.

Who is Kevin Alvarez?

The Pachuca defender has all the ‘condiments’ that they like in the noble zone of the Flock: youth, experience, projection and a lot of talent are the arguments of the 23-year-old to reach the most recognized team in Mexican soccer. He is a native of the State of Colima and since 2017 he is part of the Hidalgo institution. FHe was a medalist with the Tricolor at the 2019 Pan American Games.

