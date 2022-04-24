Chivas has already found its coach for the 2022 Opening Tournament

The rojiblancos continue to rack their brains to find their best option on the bench for the immediate future, but everything indicates that they have already found it.

The landscape you have achieved Chivas de Guadalajara with Ricardo Cadena has been surprising even for the same board headed by Amaury Vergara and Ricardo Peláez who never imagined being fully involved in the fight for the Repechage and better yet, still with possibilities mathematics to qualify directly for the 2022 Closing Tournament Liguilla.

However, the Sacred Flock is still looking for a coach with more experience and above all with a background international that has the arguments to lead the rojiblancos destinies from the Opening 2022. Although the candidates have gradually been reduced, names such as Antonio Mohamed and Juan Carlos Osorio, former coach of the Mexican National Team.

Another strategist that has sounded in recent hours is that of Juan Reynoso, who directs Cruz Azul and who is to the liking of Peláez Linares for the work he has done with La Maquina, but also with Puebla and despite the fact that It would not come from foreign soccer, it has the vote of confidence from the sports director.

Chivas has already found its ideal coach

But you don’t have to go far to discover that Guadalajara has hit the nail on the head in the most recent two games, as Cadena He has completely changed the face of the Guadalajara team by putting order and managing a style of play that has given the expected results with two wins in a row.

With this, the Flock board does not rule out the current interim coach to enter the list of candidates in the immediate future, but the key is that he wins the other two games that remain in the regular season and that it is combined with more difficulties when closing the new strategist. This would keep Ricardo Cadena as coach for Apertura 2022. Look no further for him.

Did you like our note? Did you take courage? Raise your voice and express yourself! Now, Flock Passion allows you to interact with our content. Through Viafoura you can tell us what you want through Google, Facebook or your email. A complete, orderly and appropriate experience to your interests. Try it!