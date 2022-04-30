Chivas has the chance to fight for the championship: Ricardo Cadena

Closing Clausura 2022 with perfect steps filled the interim coach of Chivas with hope, Richard Chainwho considered that his team has a lot to fight for in the Final Phase of the tournament.

“I have discussed it with the boys, with the whole group: we go day by day, game by game, that is the reality, for us it was to play all of them as finals and that is how we have interpreted each game“, said.

“Today we know that we are in a new phase and we will search in the same way. What are we for? That the boys continue expressing the great moment they live, that they continue enjoying football and that obviously we have the same possibility of going to fight for the championship”.

Cadena took Chivas to lead the last four duels and won in all of them, which is why the Sacred Flock is fifth in the standings.

“What I can tell you is that we are going to leave our soul and life in each game. so i the boys have shown it to me with their way of actingthey are not asked, they are required to give the best of themselves, to give their best effort and to always seek to be a team with personality on the field”, he commented.

“Today the guys are generating that part with the addition and of course we are excitedIt keeps us in high spirits.

With 1-0 against Necaxa, Chivas will play the playoff game at home, a situation that he assures is due to the work of his boys.

“They are the ones who have tried to get out of the situation in which the team was. From the first victory, they began to strengthen in all aspects, the emotional part, the mental part, the soccer aspect, ”he mentioned.

“They closed ranks. It’s fantastic to see such a committed group develop, which displays colorful, cheerful football and it is seen that they enjoy it. They have backed each other, they are strong and of course we try during the week to insist that if we really want to transcend, we have to work as a true team”, he asserted.

He hopes to recover José Juan Macías, Fernando Beltrán and Isaac Brizuela for the Final Phase.