Chivas is here to fight any rival

Alexis Vega, striker for Chivas de Guadalajara, issued a warning to the rest of the qualifiers for the Liguilla on Saturday after securing a ticket to the playoffs with a 3-1 victory over Pumas at the Akron Stadium.

The forward of the Chivas de Guadalajara, Alexis Vega, issued an epic warning to the rest of the teams qualified for the next Liguilla on Saturday night after secure their place in the playoffs with a 3-1 win over Pumas de la UNAM at Estadio Akron and that included a great goal and an assist from the rojiblanco attacker, on Matchday 16 of the Closing Tournament “scream mexicofrom Liga MX.

The Sacred Flock chained its third victory in just one week to make a meteoric leap in the standings and save his ticket to the Fiesta Grande, after prevailing over the university students, with goals by Vega, Roberto Alvarado and Jesus “Canelo” Angulowhich delighted the rojiblanco fans at the Gigante de Zapopan.

The “Gru” Vega, still on the pitch of the Akron Stadium, spoke with Chivas TV and acknowledged that “We had a difficult time, in which the results were not given to us, but we were calm, because we knew that we played well but the results eluded us. Now that the team is complete, that we are all for one, I think We have played very well, the results have accompanied us and what better way than to celebrate in this way: a week of nine points, which was what we were looking for, and we have one game left, one more final, that by winning we can get into the top four and that is what we want, play the Liguilla“.

The Chivas attacker, now in an interview with Liga MX, asserted that this positive streak, “It was what we were looking for. Happy, because the team won, I always put that first and then I thank my teammates, who are the ones who give me confidence. I try to enjoy and goals are being given, so we have to continue on this path“. Vega, on the lawn of Akron, issued a warning to the rest of the classifieds, after stating that “This group is here to fight any rival, everyone knows that if Chivas enters the playoffs and the league, they will compete, yes or yes, and we have to keep working“.

Vega also had words for the chivahermanos who attended the stands of the Akron Stadium and referred to feeling “grateful to each one of them, for that they pay a ticket, to enjoy, to see a good show and well, each one what they know how to do on the court and this is for them, my family and the institution that deserves it“.

Did you like our note? Did you take courage? Raise your voice and express yourself! Now, Flock Passion allows you to interact with our content. Through Viafoura you can tell us what you want through Google, Facebook or your email. A complete, orderly and appropriate experience to your interests. Try it!