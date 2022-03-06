Chivas: José Juan Macías gives victory to the Rojiblancos

After a year went by without scoring in an official match, this day José Juan Macías shook off that bad streak and with his goal gave Chivas the victory over Santos Laguna.

It was at minute 60 of the match when “JJ” shook Carlos Acevedo’s nets, this with a shot from the edge of the area that ended up decreeing the victory of those led by Marcelo Michel Leaño.

After a backheel by Roberto Alvarado, José Juan took the ball, got rid of a defender and then set the ball on fire to make it 1-0 on the field of Akron Stadium.

With that goal from his striker, Chivas got his third win so far in Clausura 2022 of Liga MX, however, Guadalajara preferred not to highlight his attacker’s goal on social media, as the team’s institutional account lamented the violent events occurred during the game between Querétaro and Atlas held at the La Corregidora Stadium.

Macias goal. Difficult to shout it, today nothing tastes the same in Mexican soccer, “wrote the Guadalajara team on its official Twitter account.

Prior to this game, Macías’ last goal for Chivas took place on March 3, 2021.

