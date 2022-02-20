Chivas matches will no longer be broadcast on television Attention!

The rojiblanco team, apparently, is one of the clubs that the following season will no longer be on either open or paid TV.

The directive of the Chivas de Guadalajara headed by Amaury Vergara has tried to get as many dollars as possible for the broadcasting rights of the games at home, but it had never been thought that these duels would no longer be televised as we are used to since the red and white squad is a professional team.

Times have changed and it is a fact that clubs always look for the best way to benefit and it seems that in the Sacred Flock are looking at other options to reach an agreement in the future and stay out of the IZZI pay system, where most of the latest commitments in the Akron Stadium go exclusively on the Amateur channel.

According to information from journalist Ignacio Suárez, there are teams from the Liga MX that they have no intention of continuing on TV and for this reason they would be the first to only stream in the new application called Vix and that was recently presented between the Televisa-Univisión merger and although the “Fantasma” He did not give names, it has been speculated that Guadalajara is one of the interested parties.

“According to information from our collaborator Ignacio Suárez, two Mexican football clubs will migrate to Vix, the streaming service that TelevisaUnivision presented just yesterday. Two teams from Liga MX, next season will only be streaming on the new Televisa application. Although these teams were not revealed, they left between seeing that it could be Tigres and Chivas “, It was part of what the Record newspaper published.

Where have the Chivas games been broadcast?

In the 1980s the Chivas were broadcast by Imevisión, before becoming TV Azteca, this was essential for the rivalry with América to increase.. For the decade of the 90s the Flock went to Televisa until 2016 when they decided to create chivas tv, a platform that had many problems and although it is still in force, they decided to return to a consortium of Chapultepec with IZZI, although some duels are shared with Tv Azteca, so it would return to exclusivity if the agreement with Vix becomes a reality.

Did you like our note? Did you take courage? Raise your voice and express yourself! Now, Flock Passion allows you to interact with our content. Through Viafoura you can tell us what you want through Google, Facebook or your email. A complete, orderly and appropriate experience to your interests. Try it!