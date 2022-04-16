Chivas. Matías Almeyda revealed discussion with Amaury Vergara in 2018

Midtime Editorial

Almost four years after Matias Almeyda ceased to be technical director of Chivas, the Argentine revealed that he had a strong argument with Amaury Vergarawhich was given previous to which the Sacred Flock will dispute the 2018 Concacaf Champions League First Leg Final in Toronto, Canada.

In an interview with David Faitelson for ESPNthe current quarterback for the San Jose Earthquakes accepted that he had a disagreement with the director of the Guadalajara group. “We argue, like people argue”mentioned the South American.

“But it didn’t go any further?”asked the communicator, to which Almeyda responded with a “Do not”although he stressed that it was a very strong discussion that even caused them to cry.

“We both ended up crying that day, we both ended up crying because the conversation was very strong Y later we are honest in a way that we were harming a family in that conversation, we left the place embraced“, he shared.

It should be remembered that the Sacred Flock he conquered his last titles with Almeyda; however, in 2018 and after win the Concacaf Champions Leaguethe Peeled he left his position at the head of the Guadalajara team to start your MLS adventure.