Chivas misses the Repechage with its complicated schedule; How many points do you need?

The Chivas Rayadas from Guadalajara have a brave engagement this weekend at the Nemesio Díez Stadium against the Red Devils of Toluca, a team that once again tasted a victory in the Closure 2022 and that he is in the midst of a fight to secure a ticket in the Repechage with Nacho Ambriz as helmsman, so the Flock will have a titanic job to get good dividends from the scarlet hell.

The duel against Toluca will be the first of six tough commitments that Chivas has at the close of the calendar of the Closure 2022, where those led by Marcelo Michel Leaño tThey also have the challenge of achieving a pass to reclassification.

Also read: Acapulco Shore: Jacky Ramírez shows off his enormous attributes in the pool (Photo)

Chivas has 13 points and has the task of adding 9 more units to “secure” a place in the Repechage, because with 22 units no team has been left out of the top 12 classified since reclassification was reinstated in Liga MX.

The panorama is complicated for the Flock, since the 6 rivals that it will be facing, all of them surpass them in the classification and 5 are direct rivals in the fight for the Repechage.

With 13 of 33 points disputed, Leaño has a 39.3% effectiveness rate in Clausura 2022 and needs to raise his effectiveness to 50% in the remainder of the tournament (9 of 18 points) in order to achieve the Repechage.

Matches remaining for Chivas in Clausura 2022:

Toluca (16 pts) vs Chivas (13 pts) (Direct rival)

Chivas vs Rayados (15 pts) (Direct rival)

Cruz Azul (20 pts) vs. Chivas

Chivas vs Tijuana (14 pts) (Direct rival)

Chivas vs Pumas (54 pts) (Direct rival)

Necaxa 14 pts) vs Chivas (Direct rival)

Also read: Norma Palafox in ‘devil mode’; She moves it like a mixer in a spicy dance (Videos)