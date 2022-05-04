Chivas monopolizes the ideal 11 of the Day 17 of the Clausura 2022 of Liga MX with Ricardo Cadena, Miguel Jiménez and Ponce

Three elements of the Chivas de Guadalajara painted this Tuesday in rojiblanco the ideal 11 of Matchday 17 and last of the regular round of the Liga MX Closing Tournament 2022, after the 0-1 victory over Necaxa in Aguascalientes.

Three elements of Chivas de Guadalajara: interim coach Ricardo Cadena, goalkeeper Miguel Jiménez and winger Miguel Ángel Ponce were considered this Tuesday by the editorial committee of Liga MX as members of the ideal 11 of Day 17 and last of the regular round of the Clausura Tournament 2022 “scream mexicofrom Liga MX.

The main squad of the Sacred Flock worked this Tuesday morning at the facilities of the sports city of Verde Valle, to continue the preparation of his next commitment: against the UNAM Pumas at the Akron Stadiumcorresponding to the reclassification to the Quarterfinals of the Liguilla.

Las Chivas dominated Necaxa 0-1 on Friday at the Victoria Stadium of Aguascalientes, thanks to the goal scored by the “little” Ponce in the second part and that sealed the fourth victory in a row in Ricardo Cadena’s perfect interim, to cap a meteoric rise in the standings from 14th to sixth placewith the privilege of playing the quarterfinal playoff as host in Gigante de Zapopan.

Cadena assumed command of Guadalajara after the 1-3 loss against Rayados de Monterrey, a match pending from Day 12. With only four dates left and a demotivated team in 14th position, with almost no chance of qualifying for the playoffs, the coach chained victories in all his presentations from the 0-1 victory over Cruz Azul in the Azteca, through the celebrations at home 2-1 over Tijuana and 3-1 over Pumas UNAM, to beating Necaxa 0-1 in Aguascalientes.

Miguel Jiménez was highlighted by the editorial committee of Liga MX when referring that “did, perhaps, two of the best saves of the tournament. He has answered the call to be the guardian of the Flock under the three posts“. Ponce, meanwhile, was the author of the goal for the victory over the Rays at the Victoria Stadium.

Did you like our note? Did you take courage? Raise your voice and express yourself! Now, Flock Passion allows you to interact with our content. Through Viafoura you can tell us what you want through Google, Facebook or your email. A complete, orderly and appropriate experience to your interests. Try it!