Chivas’ number one option to replace Alexis Vega

The attacker from Guadalajara has not wanted to sign his permanence and with it the board must begin to observe other players.

The situation has become very uphill for the Guadalajara Club board with the reluctant response of Alexis Vega to accept the offers that have been made to him to extend his contract, for which they are already beginning to observe the possibilities to replace the scorer, who intends to finish his contract until December 2022.

The only chance you have the Sacred Herd to receive something in return for the Gru would be that they sell it before the end of this summer, since otherwise the attacker will be able to listen to proposals after he has six months left on his contract, According to FIFA regulations, it is therefore the attacker who has “the upper hand” at this time.

In this way, there are not many possibilities in the market to replace an element of the quality of Vega, who in this campaign has four goals, but his offensive contribution has been key in the best games he has given Chivas throughout the tournament, reason enough for sports director Ricardo Peláez be in constant communication with the footballer to try to convince him to stay.

Who will replace Alexis Vega in Chivas?

The good news is that with Ricardo Cadena on the Guadalajara bench is well aware of the good performance of the youth squads he has led in Tapatío and there is a young striker crying out for a chance in the first team, Despite the fact that it already debuted in August 2020, it is Sebastián el “Chevy” Martínez.

The 21-year-old soccer player has great offensive qualities and was an important piece for Tapatío who climbed for a few weeks to super leadership in the current campaign under Cadena’s orders. He scored four goals in the contest where they were eliminated in the middle of the week in the Repechage, However, the numbers of the “Chevy” are very good, so it would not be strange that without Vega the next contest and before thinking about a signing, Martínez receives the opportunity to appear with the red and white squad and if the current interim helmsman stays definitively, this would be practically a fact.

