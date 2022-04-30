Chivas player flatly denied that they “made the bed” for Marcelo Michel Leaño

Despite the contrasting performance that Guadalajara has had with the arrival of Ricardo Cadena, they say that they did support the ‘Chess player’.

Chivas is experiencing one of the most emotional moments in recent months due to the string of three wins, so the Flock midfielder, JEsús Angulo, considered that one of the best moments of the club is currently being experienced since he arrived at the Guadalajara team for Clausura 2020.

“The truth is, I think so, we have been playing good games in this tournament closing, me and my teammates have seen the team with more confidence and with more desire to play like this, more as a team. That part is helping us, Vega, Piojo, we all try to do things right, give our best and it is reflected on the pitch”, he explained in words for the club.

In the dynamic where the fans can ask the footballers, an Atletico supporter was direct and questioned if there are occasions in which the players ‘make the bed’ for a coach when they don’t like his work method, a situation that was denied by ‘Canelo’.

“No, we dedicate ourselves to working regardless of who is in charge of the team. It’s our job and we must do it in the best way whoever is there, so that’s not the case, we try to do our best. It is our job and it affects us if things go well or badly”, he pointed out.

Angulo admitted that in Guadalajara there is still hope of qualifying directly for the Liguilla, so they will try to do their part by beating Necaxa, although they know that if they don’t succeed, they have the confidence to compete from the Repechage.

HALF JAM

“We still have that hope of qualifying in the top four, we are focused on that, on doing our job, getting a good result and hoping that the results will be combined. It’s our goal to win this game, but if we don’t finish among the four, we had a good finish, we have been doing things well and it will be important to continue with that motivation and desire to obtain good results”, he concluded.

Did you like our note? Did you take courage? Raise your voice and express yourself! Now, Flock Passion allows you to interact with our content. Through Viafoura you can tell us what you want through Google, Facebook or your email. A complete, orderly and appropriate experience to your interests. Try it!