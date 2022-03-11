Chivas player performs noble gesture for Atlas fans

The complicated situation that the injured followers of the Atlas have experienced to return to the State of Jalisco, After the beating they received last Saturday in La Corregidora de Querétaro, it has caused them to ask for financial help to cover the expenses that have been derived from their transfers and in the last hours it came to light a more than humanitarian detail on the part of the Chivas de Guadalajara attacker, Ángel Zaldívar.

The striker of the Sacred Flock has always conducted himself with consistency both on and off the field, In addition, he is one of the few players in Liga MX who has an academic background, having graduated as an engineer.which could favor greater sensitivity to the situation that has left Mexican soccer very badly.

After the violent acts of which some fans of the Rojinegros who were in the game against Gallos Blancos were part of it, their relatives and friends asked for support through social networks to cover the expenses of the transfer to the Perla Tapatia, and that of the 26 hospitalized, only one is still in the State of Querétaro.

For this reason, in the Sancadilla column of Grupo Reforma it was announced that the “Chelo”, scorer of the Sacred Flock was one of the people who, together with Eddy Reynoso, trainer of the Mexican boxer Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez and follower of the Atlas, They came together to contribute to the families of those affected who requested help.

What did Chelo Zaldívar do for Atlas fans?

“They have been supported by the collection made by the Atlas barristas, but it is still not enough, so their relatives are receiving any help to cover the expenses. The coach of “Canelo” Álvarez, the good Eddy Reynoso is one of those who has donated wool to the relatives, I found out that the Chivas striker, Ángel Zaldívar, also went out of his way to help these families, as well as the substitute goalkeeper of the Rojinegros, Pepe Hernández. Hopefully these gestures will spread. It is more since the Clásico Tapatío is coming, it would be great if the box office of that game was complete for those who were attacked, ” It was part of what the mysterious character published.

