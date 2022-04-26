Chivas player revealed the main difference between Ricardo Cadena and Marcelo Michel Leaño

After training with the fans in Tlajomulco, an element from Guadalajara detailed the quality that he finds in the work of the interim strategist.

Chivas is more alive than ever in Clausura 2022, which is why fans and specialists agree that the red and white transformation was due to the departure of the technical direction of Marcelo Michel Leaño by Ricardo Cadenawhere an element of the Flock explained the main difference between the two trainers.

At the end of the Tlajomulco training, Eduardo Torres attended some media where he detailed that “order” is what the interim strategist is prioritizing to empower Guadalajara, which in three games has achieved the same number of victories, results that prematurely put those of the Pearl of the West in the Repechage and still dream with the direct Liguilla.

“Now in management with professor Cadena, because mainly the order, that’s where everything starts. We have seen ourselves very orderly and unfolding up front”, explained the midfielder who returned to the starting lineup in midfield after the injury of Sergio Flores, who today returned to work together with José Juan Macías.

The good moment that Chivas is going through at this time has caused the rivals to look at the Flock differently, since according to the youth squad from Guadalajara, this transformation did not happen overnight: “all the work that has been done throughout the tournament is not fortunate, the results had not been given and now any team is afraid to face us “, he concluded.

What does Chivas need to qualify directly?

El Rebaño still has mathematical aspirations to qualify for the Liguilla, but for this it requires several combinations of results where the main one is that they defeat Necaxa by a wide goal difference, in addition to that Atlas and Puebla lose their respective commitments (if possible by goals) and that Cruz Azul beat America.

Did you like our note? Did you take courage? Raise your voice and express yourself! Now, Flock Passion allows you to interact with our content. Through Viafoura you can tell us what you want through Google, Facebook or your email. A complete, orderly and appropriate experience to your interests. Try it!