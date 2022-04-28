Chivas prepares one of the most beloved returns by the fans

The rojiblanco team begins to look for options to strengthen itself in the following campaign where another failure is prohibited.

It is no secret to anyone that the fans of the Chivas de Guadalajara remember some footballers who passed through the institution leaving an indelible mark, not only for their achievements on the field, but also for the empathy they generated off it and the name of Orbelín Pineda is one of these spoiled footballers.

In recent hours they have begun to circulateSome information about the possible return of Orbelin to the Sacred Flock before the unfortunate step that he has had with Celta de Vigo of Spain, where It is practically erased by the Argentine coach Eduardo Coudet.

The numbers of the Magito in Spain are embarrassing, since he accumulates 51 minutes in five games, that is to say, an average of 10 minutes per game with which it is not surprising that he intends to leave the Celeste team that is in the middle of the LaLiga table with 39 units. That is why Chivas comes to light as a probable destination for Pineda.

Why would Orbelín be interested in playing for Chivas?

The Mexican midfielder would be calmer in Spain if it weren’t a World Cup year, since on the last FIFA Date where the Tricolor got his ticket to the World Cup, the soccer player from Guerrero was not considered by Gerardo Martino, reason enough why he urgently needs to be active so as not to run the risk of running out of a place for Qatar.

Although Guadalajara is not going through its best financial moment, a loan could well be negotiated what allows Pineda to return to Liga MX with the team that was champion in 2017 and where he left pleasant memories among his fans who do not forget him. In this sense, the newspaper El Universal published that the rojiblancos had already held a first approach with the soccer player to find out about his desire to return to the Perla Tapatia.

