Chivas presumes that they have a ‘Black List’ of barristas banned

On Chivas They work on the subject of security inside his house for several years, not after what happened in Querétaro. Therefore, Amaury Vergararojiblanco president, confirmed that there is a blacklist of people who can not enter Akron Stadiumwhich has been updated.

“In the Akron Stadium we have been operating in white balance for 10 years, there have been situations, of course, we do not say that it has been totally peaceful, there have been problems and we always act effectively to solve the problems. We have internally banned and blacklisted many fans who wanted to re-enter the stadium and we have denied them access thanks to the security cameras“, Amaury said, supporting the measure announced by Mikel Arriola on the facial recognition of the barristas.

“If we unify that across the league we can share those criminalsfor these people to be denied access across all teams in all stadiums.”

Amaury did not want to say how many barristas are banned

The Chivas president He mentioned that he already had one. chat with the baristas of the club to let them know that they will not enter indefinitely from the National Classic and refrained from sharing further details of the aforementioned blacklist, this to avoid suspicion or mishandling of the information.

“I think it is better that I do not say the number (of banned) on the blacklist, It is a security issue that I cannot share the numbers with youbut I do tell you that it is a large list, that we have been growing over the last few years,” added Vergara, who shared the sadness of his animation groups at feeling harmed by a third party.

“It is evident that there is sadness in animation groups. Some are totally in agreement with the measure, they have expressed confidence in us to dialogue, but I cannot lie that they also there are those who are upset, who do not understand the decisionbut this is not against them, is against violence in stadiumsWe cannot allow this to happen in our football, in animation groups there are people who are not violent, who support the team, but there is a risk of infiltrators”.

Atlas does not know links between baristas and criminal groups

José Riestra, CEO of Atlasresponded to the accusation of red and black barristas of possible links with criminal groups, not the first time that they have been involved in a major brawl in Liga MX.

“I think I don’t have the tools to clarify whether there is or isn’t. What I do tell you is that there is a lot of misinformation, that’s why I invite you to denounce,” he invited.

“That’s why anonymity is a problem, We always say that the clubs pay the bars. What clubs? You have to be responsible when you speak.. We are all responsible for everything, we incite, ask, do and sometimes provoke things without having the foundations, that is why it is important to denounce it if it exists (link with criminal groups). That I can tell you if it exists or not is not my responsibility, but if it exists and the people at the bar know about it, the only thing that can be done is to report it.”

