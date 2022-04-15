Chivas. Professor Venus is running to lead the Sacred Flock

Midtime Editorial

After Chivas inform that Marcelo Michel Leaño had been dismissed as DT of the Sacred Flock, the names of the possible substitutes of the strategist did not take long to emerge; however, the name of one of those candidates drew a lot of attention.

Through his Twitter account, Christian Martinoli posted a video where Emigdio Venustiano Olverabetter known as the teacher venus and former technician The Guardians of Iztacalcooffers to take the reins of the group from Guadalajara.

“I just found out that Chivas dismissed teacher Leaño and I offer to direct Chivas to put him in the foreground of Mexican soccer. To a great team that cannot be in these places”, is heard saying the teacher venus from a canteen.

As expected, comments from Twitter users were not long in coming. “Say it as a joke, but the way you see it, Mr. Venus brings neighborhood soccer, something that this league lacks” or “Well, between jokes, Professor Venus speaks with the same conviction that Leaño had during all this time. Sure, Professor Venus is a true legend“Were some of the opinions generated by the recording.

Who is Professor Venus?

In 2007, through the signal of Aztec Sports began to follow in the footsteps of The Guardians of Iztacalcothe worst team of that time in the Mexican Third Division and it was directed by teacher venus.

Both the players and the strategist of that squad rose to national fame, as they were very peculiar footballers who even had very funny nicknames like PaquitaYoshi, the RBDKnife, piwithe Morris and Saved.

Who is the interim DT of Chivas?

After announcing the departure of Marcelo Michel LeanoGuadalajara reported that Richard Chain, strategist of his squad in the Expansion League (Tapatío), will lead the first team interim until the end of Clausura 2022.