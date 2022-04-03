Chivas’ resignation before the imminent departure of Alexis Vega: It’s over

It seems that everything is clear for Club Guadalajara. The renewal of Alexis Vega is not going to happen and among the leadership they already know, for this reason there is nothing but resignation to see frustrated efforts to try to convince the attacker to prolong his stay with all the facilities to open the doors to football in Europe, but it was not possible.

The journalist David Medrano explained in the program Duro de Marcar the position that the Sacred Flock has begun to take, which was far from fulfilling its own objectives and the expectations of the Mexican attacker, who For one reason or another, he has not wanted to express his signature in the new agreement with the Guadalajara squad.

In this sense, the communicator indicated that it seems that the directive of Chivas has already given up on its intentions to have Vega’s services and more than that, for having the possibility of taking advantage of their good moment to receive some profit for his transfer to some other squad, either from Mexican soccer or from abroad.

Chivas has already given up on the Alexis Vega issue

“How attractive it is to know that in two months could begin to listen to offers, because the last of December ends his contract with Guadalajara. I believe that each day that passes works in favor of Alexis Vega and I believe that Guadalajara is resigned to the fact that he is a soccer player who will not recover a single peso of the nearly 15 or 16 million that Alexis’s stay has cost them “, Medrano explained.

In the middle of the week the sports director, Ricardo Pealáez admitted that they have been working on Alexis Vega’s contract extension for nine months, but they do not lose confidence that it will become a reality in the following weeks, The problem is that there are clubs like Rayados de Monterrey that have put a millionaire offer on the table for a change of scenery, which is much juicier than the one in Guadalajara.

