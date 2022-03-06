Chivas revived in the Mx League thanks to the victory against Santos

Chivas finally knowsHe found victory and therefore returned to add three after four games in which he was only able to salvage one point; however, the rojiblancos remain masters of their destiny in Clausura 2022.

In the absence of holding the matches on Sunday that were postponed due to the outbreak of violence in the Corregidora Stadium, In addition to the culmination of said meeting between Gallos Blancos and Atlas, the general table continues to tighten little by little in search of a place in the next instance.

With the victory against Santos, Chivas reached 11 points in the tournament and was temporarily installed in 9th place in the standings with a goal difference of plus one, so that could change when the pending commitments are played.

Guadalajara’s calendar looks complicated for the coming weeks, since first must play the National Classic against America next Saturday, a week later, he will play the Clásico Tapatío against Atlas, duels in which the fans will not tolerate a defeat.

