Chivas secured their place in the Repechage by rising in the general table after beating Pumas

The awakening of Guadalajara was enough to catapult the people of Guadalajara to the first places to ensure their participation in the next instance.

The weeks of being overwhelmed and constantly pulling out the calculator are over for the Chivas fans, who in the last three days they have seen their team climb and climb in the general table, with which they have already secured their place in the next round.

El Rebaño seemed to be evicted from the hand of Marcelo Michel Leaño; however, the change of coach to give Ricardo Cadena his place has been positive for the institution, since in his first three games at the head of the Tapatíos he has achieved three victories that revived the rojiblancos.

With the culmination of the activity on day 16 of Clausura 2022, the Final Phase begins to glimpse which teams will be invited to the next instance, where el Rebaño remained in seventh position after beating Pumas at the Akron Stadium by reaching 23 points thanks to the perfect week they recorded with the arrival of Ricardo Cadena.

Chivas must face the duel of the last day against Necaxa with the utmost seriousnesssince that duel will determine the final position in the classification and could make the difference between receiving or visiting an opponent in the Reclassification.

Can Chivas still qualify for the Liguilla?

Although the panorama is complicated, mathematically it is still possible to qualify directly for the Liguilla, since for this it is essential to defeat Necaxa in the next match by as many goals as possible, coupled with Atlas losing in their duel against Tigres, Puebla falls against Mazatlán, so the result between América and Cruz Azul would not matter, although it is essential to beat the hydrocálidos.

