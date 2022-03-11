Chivas sets the example and hits the bars, given the lukewarmness of Liga MX

The Chivas bar will not be able to enter Akron Stadium until further notice. (Photo: Refugio Ruiz/Getty Images)

Chivas announced that they will not allow access to animation groups in the following matches due to the brutal fight in the Querétaro game against Atlas

The label of great in Mexican soccer is not only built on the basis of achievements and sporting successes, there are also other ways to distinguish oneself and to demonstrate the institutional quality that prevails, even when there is a crisis of violence involved.

Chivas has given an example of it. Although things are not going the best way in terms of sports, off the pitch they took the measure of a “big” team, of a role model: suspend the assistance of animation groups to their stadium.

“In actions with immediate effect, Chivas announces that starting this Saturday in the National Classic, and until further notice, we will play WITHOUT ANIMATION GROUPS. The areas that are usually intended for these groups will be occupied by children summoned through the Jorge Vergara Foundation and the Teletón Foundation”, the statement read.

In addition to this measure, both America and Chiverio decided to launch their campaign: “Classic without Colors”. His shields and photographs on social networks left the yellow and red and white for the shade of neutrality: gray.

The measure, in addition to showing a rejection of the violence caused by the animation bars, involves risk or loss for themselves, as they have not been able to connect with their fans since several tournaments ago.

The Sacred Flock he has been constantly criticized for his underachievement and poor performances. Although the relationship with the fans is not completely broken, it does present cracks that can hardly be covered.

Who covered them? The stalwarts. Those fans who wave flags, chant and paint the stands red and white Akron Stadiumit is they who, despite the bad times, revived the intensity of an institution of the caliber of Guadalajara.

And no, that the bars are not understood as the only element with life that Chivas had left, or as indispensable groups, because although they are not the reflection of all the fans, they are the ones who they set the stadium when no one else did.

The drums, flags and songs will be absent in the National Classic (Photo: Alfredo Moya/Jam Media/Getty Images)

Among the evils that have been evidenced, animation groups do have a virtue, perseverance. One of the biggest slogans you have the irreverent (Chivas bar) is: “I don’t care if you win, I don’t care if you lose, I’m here for the shirt!”

Within Mexican soccer there is a widespread evil that grows by leaps and bounds over time and modifications: lack of show. The “boring national league” means that fewer and fewer people decide to spend days of salary or sales to enter a stadium with little show.

An empty property is not convenient for anyone. And if the families do not go, who will occupy the stands to prevent the stadiums from looking lifeless? It’s no secret that cheerleaders receive support from management to attend games; however, Chivas struck a blow on the table, and regardless of the economic havoc, took measures to ensure security at a football match.

When animation groups are not considered, there are more empty spaces (Photo: Refugio Ruiz/Getty Images)

“We are not thinking about the assistance numberwe are thinking that the people who attend feel in a family environment, however, on the contrary, I believe that people will unite and will want to go to the stadium to be part of the change”, he asserted Amaury Vergarapresident of Chivas, at a press conference.

Furthermore, knowing his role in the MX Leaguethis measure also seeks to generate echoes in other clubs that try to follow the initiative they took.

“It is neither expulsion nor punishment for our animation groups, it is a message from Chivas, of unity, and we believe that with this we can send a message to all the teamsThey are very aware, very hurt because because of “criminals” they are affected,” said Vergara.

Amaury Vergara led the decision to suspend entry to animation groups (Photo: Oscar Meza/Jam Media/Getty Images)

Amaury Vergara fulfilling a dream of his father

Jorge Vergaraformer president of Chivas, in 2014 openly said that the bars they were an evil that had to be eradicated in national football and even tried to delete them in conjunction with other owners but did not succeed.

“It does not matter if they are well behaved, that the bars are finished, they are not necessary and the only thing they are is a source of infiltration. I’m not saying that all the kids are bad, but the bad guys infiltrate them and end up harmed in the end.”

At the time, little attention was paid to Vergara’s attempt, since the proposal brought from South America by Andres Fassi in 1996 with Pachuca it was profitable. Such was the case, that Jesus Martinezowner of the Tuzos, when focusing on his institution, said that the abolition of these groups was not necessary, because “they were not bad.”

“My groups why are they going to disappear, Pachuca is not going to disappear his groupwe have been with him for 19 years, in case we have a problem we will see what policy we are going to take, but our stadium is one of the few in which the family comes, ”he said at the time.

The Role of Television

Although they have no influence on sports decisions, they are essential in building a brand, and a team as well as being a sports club, it is a commercial product.

According to a study of Federal Telecommunications Institute (IFT) on the Audiovisual Content Market and Vertical Relations in the Telecommunications Industry “Television rights to football matches create a particular brand image of a television channel, and allow the broadcaster to reach a particular audience on a wholesale scale that cannot be reached by other programs”.

Taking this into account, it is evident that the image of an empty property, in addition to not being convenient in sports due to lack of support and others, represents a great problem in the commercial and advertising field. What results would be better in a campaign: one built in the middle of a scene full of seats, or one set with thousands of people

It is not a very difficult dilemma to solve, taking into account economic benefits. In a transmission, what will be more convenient? show a group of faithful overflowing with passion even though their team is in last place, or show their lack of support. Well, the red and white directive forgot about that dilemma in favor of a social cause, something worthy of big team.

