Chivas steals America’s fan thanks to José Juan Macías

The rivalry between Club America and the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara It is one of the oldest in the MX Leaguebecause they are the two most successful clubs in the history of Mexican Soccer and despite the fact that they are not going through their best moment, greatness is impossible to forget, so the friction between their fans continues to be on the surface or at least in most of his fans, because one or another is allowed to be ‘persuaded’ at the slightest provocation, as the Flock striker, José Juan Macías, presumed, who turned a cream into rojiblanco.

Through social networks, José Juan Macías, forward of Chivas, showed off his daring action with a fan of Club América whom he managed to ‘turn’ into a rojiblanco in exchange for a greeting.

In the video piece, JJ shared his meeting with a Club América fan who asked the Chivas striker for the famous photo, but in exchange for them he had to forget his fanaticism for the creams and yell ‘Arriba las Chivas’.

At the moment of posing for the camera, Macías asks the fan wearing an América jersey: Up who?…. “Up with the Chivas”, answered the fan, while JJ answers with a ‘Of course’.

Both Chivas and América are experiencing a renaissance in Liga MX’s Clausura 2022, both with interim coaches as Leaño and Solari’s projects, respectively, failed.

Guadalajara has 3 consecutive wins, while América has 6 wins in the last games.

